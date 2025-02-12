Focus Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 72,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 125,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 48,372 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get Schwab High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCYB stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.