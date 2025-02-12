Equitable Trust Co. Takes $244,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 592.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $118.66.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,833,085 shares of company stock valued at $924,999,929. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.