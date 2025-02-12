Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $370,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 68.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $129,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Olmstead sold 3,081 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $507,009.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,119.12. This represents a 34.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.63%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

