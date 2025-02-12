Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the third quarter worth $141,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TK opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

