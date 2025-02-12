Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases 207 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $53.29 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.