Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 1,319 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,235,927,000 after buying an additional 633,589 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 604,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,413,000 after acquiring an additional 259,776 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 599.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 287,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 246,762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14,163.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 202,822 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1,904.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 199,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 189,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $87.37 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.25%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

