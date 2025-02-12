Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,896,000 after buying an additional 784,250 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,075,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,057,000 after purchasing an additional 370,383 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,216,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,100,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after purchasing an additional 263,532 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

