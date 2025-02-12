Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 630.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1,778.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 602,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,011.22. This represents a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

