Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 860 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 160,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 44,423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 412,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 84,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.