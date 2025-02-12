Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.91 ($0.11), with a volume of 39478629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.31 ($0.10).

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £875.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX (0.29) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 EPS for the current year.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.