Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 4220023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

