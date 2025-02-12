Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 4220023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
