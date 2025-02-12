Savant Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,515,900. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,045,786.68. The trade was a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,933 shares of company stock worth $88,283,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:SNOW opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

