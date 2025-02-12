Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,518 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $603 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.