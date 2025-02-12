Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,412 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7,655.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,220,253.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,879.13. This represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

