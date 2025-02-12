Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,205 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 94,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 89,020 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 167,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the last quarter. FSR Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

