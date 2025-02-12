Savant Capital LLC Buys 283 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,650,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,309,000 after acquiring an additional 25,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $94.89.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,613,715. This trade represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

