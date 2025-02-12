Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COPX. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

