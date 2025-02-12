Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

