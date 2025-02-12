619 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.23.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

