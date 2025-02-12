Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,877,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,447,000 after purchasing an additional 91,725 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,884,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,603,000 after buying an additional 426,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 840,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after buying an additional 84,236 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 678,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,502,000 after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.82.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
