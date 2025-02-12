Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) Insider Acquires A$20,861.30 in Stock

Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM – Get Free Report) insider Steven Formica bought 1,738,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,861.30 ($13,120.32).

Great Northern Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get Great Northern Minerals alerts:

About Great Northern Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Great Northern Minerals Limited explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Australia. It holds interest in the Golden Ant Project comprising Camel Creek, Golden Cup located in Northern Queensland. The company was formerly known as Greenpower Energy Limited and changed its name to Great Northern Minerals Limited in October 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Northern Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Northern Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.