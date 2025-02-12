Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM) Insider Acquires A$20,861.30 in Stock

Great Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:GNM – Get Free Report) insider Steven Formica bought 1,738,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,861.30 ($13,120.32).
Great Northern Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.
About Great Northern Minerals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great Northern Minerals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Northern Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Northern Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.