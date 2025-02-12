Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CFO Sells $108,565.76 in Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Razvan Radulescu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Bird alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $822,244.19.

Blue Bird Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLBD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,752,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 268.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 26.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after acquiring an additional 156,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 641,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.