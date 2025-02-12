Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) President Sells $148,918.32 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) President Martin E. Plourd sold 7,732 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $148,918.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,514.62. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Community West Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

CWBC stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWBC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 1,837.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,242,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,665,000 after buying an additional 7,817,372 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,868,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after acquiring an additional 149,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $847,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 11.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 292,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

