Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIE. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 76,807 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 284,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

