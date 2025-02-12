Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSPT opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $39.92.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
