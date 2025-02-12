Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $39.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.