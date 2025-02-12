Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

BATS PNOV opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $782.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

