Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.5 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

