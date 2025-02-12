Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,926 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

