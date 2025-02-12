Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after buying an additional 1,034,365 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 79.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $4,777,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -57.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -208.33%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

