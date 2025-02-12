Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $8,720,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $786,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.