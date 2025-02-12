Head to Head Contrast: Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) vs. Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Navigator shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Navigator”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $369.41 million 2.91 $47.21 million $2.56 7.20 Navigator $550.74 million 2.23 $82.25 million $1.13 14.84

Profitability

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Capital Clean Energy Carriers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 46.85% 9.99% 3.22% Navigator 14.48% 7.40% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 2 1 3.33 Navigator 0 0 5 0 3.00

Capital Clean Energy Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Navigator has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Navigator.

Volatility & Risk

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Navigator pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navigator pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Navigator beats Capital Clean Energy Carriers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

