Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $782,000 Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,295 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 480,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 502,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

