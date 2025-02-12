Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $107.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,830 shares of company stock worth $5,149,969 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

