Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CFO Sells 6,828,420 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 6,828,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $51,213,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,575. This trade represents a 99.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUM opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. Rumble Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUM shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Rumble by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rumble by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rumble by 663.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

See Also

