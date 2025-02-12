Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

