Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 457.5% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $148.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $148.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.29.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.