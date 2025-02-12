M Anne Szostak Sells 3,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $463.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,600,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,876,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 809,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,810,000 after purchasing an additional 191,385 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,870.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

