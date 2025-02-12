Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett Sells 22,893 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,733,915.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,061.02. The trade was a 41.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,087.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 762,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 728,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,300,000 after buying an additional 442,331 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,241,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

