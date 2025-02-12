Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) CEO Sells $2,661,367.50 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Pavlovski sold 354,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $2,661,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,952.50. The trade was a 40.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rumble by 663.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

