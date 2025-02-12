Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 359 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. The trade was a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,871 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,333 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $90.04 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.