Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 289.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,153,657 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $26,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after buying an additional 1,674,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 388,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 111,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,052,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at $869,534.78. This represents a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,072. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,750 shares of company stock worth $323,723. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

