Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 145 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

