Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

