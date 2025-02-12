Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth $188,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 170.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.1% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 477,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 70.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23,445.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Several research firms have commented on AMBP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 target price (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.37.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

