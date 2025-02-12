Sapient Capital LLC Buys 305 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,336 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

