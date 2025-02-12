Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

VNDA opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.74. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNDA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.