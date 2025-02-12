Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
VNDA opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.74. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
