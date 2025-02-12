Sapient Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,438,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,047,000 after buying an additional 167,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,410,000 after buying an additional 2,776,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after buying an additional 1,789,919 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,793,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,631,000 after buying an additional 178,318 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after buying an additional 631,787 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $218.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.25.

Get Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.