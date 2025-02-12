Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.06 ($0.74), with a volume of 4326804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.70).
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £649.98 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.89.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.