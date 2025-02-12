Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.06 ($0.74), with a volume of 4326804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.70).

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £649.98 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.89.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

