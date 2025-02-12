ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

NYSE COP opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, Director Arjun N. Murti bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

