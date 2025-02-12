Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $234.43 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.12.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

